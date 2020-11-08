Robert "Bob" Floyd McKinney
November 4, 2020
Robert "Bob" Floyd McKinney, 93, of Martinsville. Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with his wife and children by his side.
Bob was born in Halifax County to the late Niven N. McKinney and Myrtle L. McKinney Ratcliff. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lloyd McKinney and his sister, Lorene Neighbors.
Bob is survived by his wife, Gail O. McKinney; his children, Robert B. McKinney (Bobby), Kirk M. Campbell and Mary C. Campbell (Cathy); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brother, Claude McKinney; sisters, Margaret Payne and Mary Lu Toombs.
Bob served in the United States Navy, was a World War II Veteran and a member of Chatham Heights Baptist Church. Bob loved life and his family.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Roselawn Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville, VA 24112 or to the Martinsville Henry County SPCA, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
