Shirley Bowman Shepherd
November 30, 1932 - November 6, 2020
Shirley Bowman Shepherd, age 87, of Sanville community, went home peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, November 6, 2020, surrounded by her Earthly family.
Shirley was born on November 30, 1932 in Dover, Delaware to Estel and Elsie Spangler Bowman. In her early years, Shirley enjoyed playing the guitar, along with dancing at the Galax Fiddlers Convention and beating her brother, Bobby, in the dance off.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, James Robert Shepherd; a brother, William Robert (Bobby) Bowman; and an infant sister, Lena Bowman.
She was a member of the Orchard Drive Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Deaconess and Outreach Leader. Shirley worked at Bassett Chair Factory and then at Stanley Furniture Company, where she retired with 24 years of service.
She is survived by her son, Ricky D. Shepherd (Kathy) of Sanville; daughter-in-law, Theresa M. Shepherd of Collinsville; brother, James C. (Jimmy) Bowman (Eileen) of Meadows of Dan; grandsons, Jamie Shepherd and Ryan Shepherd (Tory) of Collinsville; granddaughters, Jennifer S. Dalton (Jon) of Danville, Kelsey S. Foley (Alvin) of Ridgeway and Hannah Shepherd of Charlotte, N.C.; nine great-grandchildren, Chloe Wilkes, Jackson and Bella Shepherd, Ellie and Ethan Burley, Carleigh and Emmie Lou Dalton, Lily and Luke Harris; along with several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society
, 1079 Spruce Street, Martinsville, Virginia 24112, Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery Fund, 144 Mt. Hermon Church Road, Bassett, VA 24055 or to Orchard Drive Baptist Church, 288 Orchard Drive, Bassett, VA 24055.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Shepherd will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Orchard Drive Baptist Church with visitation starting at 12 p.m. with the service to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Noel Naff officiating.
The family would like to thank SOVAH Martinsville, SOVAH Home Health Care Nurses and Therapist, Dr. James Isernia, Donna Gravely, NP and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.
Due to Covid 19, social distancing and face covering mandates will be observed.
.
.
