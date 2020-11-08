Clarence Franklin Whaling
August 2, 1937 - November 6, 2020
Clarence Franklin Whaling, 83, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1937 in Eckman, W.Va. to the late James Whaling and Muriel Foster Whaling. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Charlie Whaling, Herman Whaling, Pete Whaling, Fred Whaling; and sisters, Carol Whaling and Sylvia Whaling.
Mr. Whaling is survived by his wife, Shirley Whaling of Martinsville, Va.; daughter, Gina Whaling Dorko of Atlanta, Ga.; son, Barry Whaling of Hilton Head, S.C.; daughter, Tammy Whaling Brown of Tazwell, Va.; stepdaughter, Vickie VanHall of Bristol, Tenn.; sisters, Mildred Belcher, Virgie Musick, Eva Schroeter, Ruth Uhalde and Freda Higdon; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren.
Mr. Whaling served in the United States Army with distinction.
A private graveside service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to JDRF.org
(finding a cure for diabetes).
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Whaling family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 8, 2020.