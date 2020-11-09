Evelyn Joyce Lavinder
January 24, 1933 - November 6, 2020
Evelyn Joyce Lavinder, age 87, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Evelyn was born on January 24, 1933 in Martinsville to the late Moir L. Joyce and the late Annie Mae Willis Joyce. She was also predeceased by her husband, Donald E. Lavinder, one sister, Anne Joyce Pruitt and a stepdaughter, Teresa Lavinder Melson.
She was 1950 graduate of Martinsville High School and was employed by Dupont for thirty one years, retiring in 1991. She was of the Baptist Faith.
Mrs. Lavinder is survived by one son, Michael Lavinder (Debra); one stepson, Dennis Lavinder (Sharon); one sister, Francis Joyce Williams; four grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Roselawn Burial Park.
The family suggest memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 730 East Church Street, Suite 13, Martinsville, Virginia 24112.
Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com
Collins Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Lavinder Family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 9, 2020.