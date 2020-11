Evelyn Joyce Lavinder



Due to exposure of Covid-19 Virus, the graveside service that was schedule for 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, in Roselawn Burial Park has been cancelled until further notice.



Collins Funeral Home at Bassett is in charge of arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 10, 2020.