Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Hazel Gwynn Gee
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Hazel Gwynn Gee

Hazel Gwynn Gee, 89, passed away on November 7, 2020, at Blue Ridge Assisted Living of Martinsville.

She was born on September 16, 1931, to the late Lewis Oliver and Ada Grant Gee. Hazel was a member of Chatham Heights Baptist Church and retired from DuPont of thirty-eight years.

in addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her brothers, Clarence, Perry, Bob, and Howard Gee; and sisters, Hallie Rudder and Kathleen Morris.

Private service were held for Hazel at Roselawn Burial Park. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home - Martinsville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.