Cynthia Strong Eggleston
Cynthia Strong Eggleston, 60, formerly of Ridgeway, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on April 7, 2020, at her home in Newton, North Carolina, surrounded by her loving family. Born on November 14, 1959, in Alexandria, Virginia, Cynthia was the daughter of John and Alice Strong of Ridgeway.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her loving husband, Mark, of 38 years; her son, Travis; her granddaughter, Sara; three grandsons, Tyler, Levi, and Braden; her brother, John and his wife, Tara; two nephews, Harrison and Hayden; and numerous other family members.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.americancancersociety.org
. The service will be live on Facebook at Wright Funeral Service.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 12, 2020.