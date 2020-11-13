Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Susan Marshall Dandridge
November 12, 2020

Susan Marshall Dandridge, 102, of Martinsville, Virginia transitioned from Earth to Glory on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her residence.

A graveside service for Susan will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Dr. Deon Noel, officiating. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hairston Funeral Home from 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC guidelines a face covering and social distancing will be required.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
