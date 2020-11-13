Susan Marshall DandridgeNovember 12, 2020Susan Marshall Dandridge, 102, of Martinsville, Virginia transitioned from Earth to Glory on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her residence.A graveside service for Susan will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Dr. Deon Noel, officiating. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hairston Funeral Home from 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC guidelines a face covering and social distancing will be required.Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.