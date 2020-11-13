Susan Marshall Dandridge
November 12, 2020
Susan Marshall Dandridge, 102, of Martinsville, Virginia transitioned from Earth to Glory on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her residence.
A graveside service for Susan will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Carver Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Dr. Deon Noel, officiating. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hairston Funeral Home from 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC guidelines a face covering and social distancing will be required.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hairston Funeral Home.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 13, 2020.