Ethel "Juanita" Moyer
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Ethel "Juanita" Moyer

April 6, 1932 - November 6, 2020

Ethel "Juanita" Moyer passed at home with her son and daughter-in-law, Samuel and Raycine Moyer, in Bowie, Md. Former resident of Henry County. Daughter of George and Ethel Shelton of Horsepasture Price Rd.

Committal and Interment Service on Monday, November 16, 2020, 1 p.m. Carver Memorial Gardens, 1869 Parkway Drive, Martinsville, VA 24112, the Rev. John Adams, Pastor of First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church officiating.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 15, 2020.
Praying for the family during this our sorrow.
Theresa Spencer
November 15, 2020