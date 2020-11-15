Arthur E. Pruett



Arthur E. Pruett passed away in Richmond, Virginia on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born in 1940 in Warrior Mine, W.Va.



He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Sybil Kountz Pruett. He is also survived by his daughter, Tricia Pruett Riggan and his son, Mark Pruett, both living in Richmond, and his six grandchildren. Art is also survived by two sisters, Frances Whited, Ridgeway, Va. and Elizabeth Wood, Hendersonville, N.C. He was preceded in death by his parents and the following siblings, Clarence Pruett, Billy Pruett and Lois Pruett.



Art was a teacher and football coach in Henry County, Virginia. He also worked at American Furniture and as a real estate broker before retiring to Richmond.



Art was a standout football player at Big Creek High School, Class of 1958. He was inducted into the McDowell County Hall of Fame. He went on to attend Virginia Tech and lettered in football for four years.



Art was known for his love of all sports. Hunting and fishing brought him much joy.



As a loving husband, father, and grandfather, he will be missed by all.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 15, 2020.