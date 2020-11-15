Lorraine Eggleston Grant
March 26, 1934 - November 7, 2020
Lorraine Eggleston Grant, 86, of Martinsville, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born March 26, 1934, in Martinsville, to the late Harry Clay and Millie Hairston Eggleston. She graduated from Albert Harris High School Class of 1953. For 15 years, she had been employed by E. I. DuPont Company. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Shelia Fuller and Emma Eggleston; a brother, Sammy Eggleston, and a niece Melissa Fuller.
She enjoyed reading, watching college and NBA basketball, and spending time with family and friends. Collecting and sending cards was her passion.
Mrs. Grant leaves to cherish 63 years of memories with her husband, Odell Grant; daughter, Sharon (Leon) Grant; two sons, Tim (Vicki) Grant and Marcus Grant; additional son, Leander (Linda) Stone; two granddaughters, Aja L. Grant and Niya L. Grant; additional grandchildren, Monte (Belinda) Stone, Shannetta (Casey) Stone-Cook, Geno Stone, Nina Stone; mother of grandchildren, Vivian Stone and six great-grandchildren; a goddaughter, Valerie (Perry) Hairston-Barbour, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Due to COVID-19, the family requests no home visitation; they do wish to thank each and everyone for your prayers during this time.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 15, 2020.