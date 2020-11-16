James Edward Spencer
May 28, 1933 - November 14, 2020
James Edward Spencer, 87, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sovah Health – Martinsville. He was born in Martinsville on May 28, 1933 to the late Pinkard Edward Spencer and the late Vergie Wagoner Spencer but raised by Robert Wagoner and Mary Wagoner. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Ellen Jones Spencer; a half brother, Allen Spencer; a half sister, Odessa Ricketts and a foster sister, Vercie Wagoner Hilton.
He was a 1953 graduate of Martinsville High School and served in the U.S. Army. James worked at Lester Penn Coal and Oil for 17 years. He retired from Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 491 in Roanoke, Va. and coached baseball for 18 years (Little League, Junior Pony League and Connie Mack.
He was a charter member of the First Presbyterian Church of Collinsville where he had served as Elder and on the Property Committee. James volunteered with Church of the Brethren Disaster Response as Director. He was a Youth leader and Scout Master at the former Kate Anderson Presbyterian Church and a member of Exchange Club and Pythians.
He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Ellen and Rick Randall; one son and daughter-in-law, Douglas E. and Terrie Spencer; four grandchildren, Tanner Spencer (Kristen), Kyle Spencer (Courtney), Kelly Randall and Kurt Randall (Kathy Ann); nine great-grandchildren, Taylor, Reid, Siena, Griffin, John Tanner, Tucker, Laila, Eve and Presley; several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank his special caregivers, Rebecca, Susan, Elaine and Renee.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Wiederholt in the Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Spencer family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 16, 2020.