I don't have to tell those who knew Jimmy what a great guy he was. He was the second Scout Master at the Kate Anderson Presbyterian Church. He was very patient and consistent with all of us and was a positive influence on everyone. Through the years I was always happy to see him and Mrs. Spencer out places. We can rest assured that we will all meet up with him again. My sincere condolences to the Spencer family.

Philip Sparks November 16, 2020