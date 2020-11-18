Walter Gilbert Puckett
March 14, 1965 - November 14, 2020
Walter Gilbert Puckett, 55, of Martinsville, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday November 14, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1965, in Staunton, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Saunders Puckett and Juanita Dooley Puckett; and brothers, Kelly Gray Puckett and Richard Puckett.
Mr. Puckett was a member of Druid Hills Christian Church and was self-employed as a contractor. He was a graduate of Martinsville Christian School and attended Bob Jones University.
He is survived by his sons, Arthur Puckett (Kelsie) of Dry Fork, Va., and Aaron Puckett (Sasha) of Keeling, Va.; daughter, Meagan Puckett of Dry Fork, Va.; sisters, Kim Moore (Donald) of Greensboro, N.C., Robin Summerlin of Martinsville, Va., and Elizabeth Puckett of Martinsville, Va.; and brothers, Rich Puckett (Hilda) of Sarasota, Fla., Mark Puckett (Amy) of Roanoke, Va., and Donald Puckett of Martinsville, Va. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kendall Smith, Ethan Puckett, Kaden Puckett, Kenzie Puckett, and Derick D'Amico.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at Henry Memorial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Puckett family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 18, 2020.