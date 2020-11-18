Velma Judith "Judy" Thompson Feazelle



March 25, 1941 - November 16, 2020



Velma Judith "Judy" Thompson Feazelle, age 79, of Stanley Total Living Center in Stanley, died on Monday, November 16, 2020.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery with the Rev. Alan Wheeler officiating. The register will be available on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 12 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.



Mrs. Feazelle was born March 25, 1941 in Franklin County, Virginia, to the late Harry Edward Thompson and Velma Hollandsworth Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Feazelle Jr.; a daughter, Donna Feazelle Arrowood; and two brothers, Homer "H.B" Thompson and Jimmy Thompson.



She is survived by a daughter, Joni Feazelle Truss, and husband, Art of Belmont; two sisters, Rhoena Harmon of Collinsville, Va.; Carl Jean Duncan of Ridge Way, Va.; and a brother, Troy "Mack" Thompson, and wife, Deborah of Martinsville, Va. Her grandchildren, Wesley Arrowood and wife, Brianna of Bismarck, N.D.; Katelyn Clark and husband, Patrick of Belmont, N.C.; Kaylee Arrowood of Lincolnton, N.C.; Emily Truss of Charlotte, N.C.; Jordan and Mackenzie Truss of Belmont, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Whisnant, Annelise and Gionna Avery of Lincolnton, N.C.; Jaida and Wyatt Arrowood of Bismarck, N.D.; Haddon "Haddie" Clark of Belmont, N.C.; numerous nieces and nephews, and an entire staff of caregivers at Stanley Total Living Center.



Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Feazelle family.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 18, 2020.