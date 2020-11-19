Jeffrey William Rodgers Sr.
April 30, 1974 - November 17, 2020
Jeffrey William Rodgers Sr., 46, of Bassett, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 30, 1974 in Patrick County to the William Rodgers and the Connie Deal East.
Jeffrey is survived by his children, Jeffrey Rodgers Jr., Gabriel Matthew Rodgers and Connie Cheyenne Rodgers; mother and stepfather, Connie Deal East (Philip); brothers, Stacy Shelburn Rodgers and Kevin Wayne Peters and a sister, Angela Dawn Brumfield.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in the John Adams Family Cemetery in Patrick Springs.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
