Mr. Barney Lee Adams
October 2, 1922 - November 17, 2020
Mr. Barney Lee Adams, age 98, of Patrick Springs, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 2, 1922 to the late George T. Adams and Anna Foley Adams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Lloyd, Noel, Lester and Buren Adams; and three sisters, Lena A. Clark, Clara A. Adams and Lucille A. Koger.
He grew up in the Elamsville community of Patrick County. He was the oldest member of Pleasant View Baptist Church where he faithfully served our Lord as a deacon and music director for 26 years. He proudly served in World War II in the United States Army mainly in Belgium and Germany from April 1943 to April 1946 when he received an honorable discharge. He retired with 37 years of service from Bassett Furniture Industries; was an avid gardener and willingly shared the fruits of his labor with his neighbors and had a love for wood working.
Surviving are his loving wife of 72 years, Madeline Gilley Adams; two daughters and sons-in-law, Judy A. and Jerry Joyce, Ann A. and Neil Fulcher; three sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Teresa Adams, Jerry and Wanda Adams, Dean and Debbie Adams; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Following Covid19 regulations, a graveside service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Rick Anderson officiating. Friends may come by Moody Funeral Home in Stuart on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 12 until 5 p.m. to pay their respects. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church Elevator Fund, 4432 Pleasant View Dr., Patrick Springs, VA 24133 or to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E. Church St., Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112.
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 19, 2020.