Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gloria Barksdale
Gloria Barksdale

Gloria Barksdale, 94, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I loved your little mother and I know how much you will miss her She was the sweetest person and I will always remember her smile May God grant you peace and comfort during this time. You are a wonderful daughter. My love and prayers go out to you.
Judy Szulecki
November 20, 2020