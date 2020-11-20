Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
I loved your little mother and I know how much you will miss her She was the sweetest person and I will always remember her smile May God grant you peace and comfort during this time. You are a wonderful daughter. My love and prayers go out to you.