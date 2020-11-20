Bobby MartinFebruary 15, 1955 - November 15, 2020Bobby Martin, 65, of Ridgeway, Va., departed this life on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at VCU Medical Center, Richmond, Va. He was born in Martinsville, Va. on February 15, 1955, the son of Charity Edwards Martin and the late Price Cornelius Martin.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Redd family Cemetery, Ridgeway, Va. with Bishop Randy Martin, Eulogist. A public viewing will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 12 until 3 p.m., when the remains will be transferred to Bibleway Greater Assurance Ministries for a visitation. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 5 until 9 p.m. Other times the family will be receiving friends at the home of his mother, 753 Wagon Trail, Ridgeway, Va. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering, and social distancing with be required.