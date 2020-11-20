Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Bobby Martin
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
Bobby Martin

February 15, 1955 - November 15, 2020

Bobby Martin, 65, of Ridgeway, Va., departed this life on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at VCU Medical Center, Richmond, Va. He was born in Martinsville, Va. on February 15, 1955, the son of Charity Edwards Martin and the late Price Cornelius Martin.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Redd family Cemetery, Ridgeway, Va. with Bishop Randy Martin, Eulogist. A public viewing will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 12 until 3 p.m., when the remains will be transferred to Bibleway Greater Assurance Ministries for a visitation. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 5 until 9 p.m. Other times the family will be receiving friends at the home of his mother, 753 Wagon Trail, Ridgeway, Va. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering, and social distancing with be required.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.