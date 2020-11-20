Menu
Nora B. "Charlene" Smith
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
Nora "Charlene" B. Smith

January 1, 1961 - November 17, 2020

Nora "Charlene" B. Smith, 59, of Fieldale, Va. passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1961, to the late Jerry William Gilbert and the late Betty Hatcher Gilbert.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband of 33 years; Bruce "Jay" Smith of Fieldale, Va.; daughters, Brittany Smith of Radford, Va. and Whittney Reid (Kevin) of Kernersville, N.C.; a son, Timothy Bryant of Fieldale. She has a grandchild, Adalyn Reid; a sister, Sharon Gilbert of Fieldale and a brother, James "Jay" Gilbert of Fieldale; a sister-in-law, Hilda Hollandsworth of Ocala, Florida; a brother-in-law, Earl D. Smith of Martinsville; two nieces, Susan Fulcher, Cierra Gilbert and one nephew, Jacob Gilbert, all of Fieldale.

Mrs. Smith graduated with an Associates Degree and was employed as a CMA of Martinsville.

Charlene enjoyed spending time with her daughters and her granddaughter. She also enjoyed going on trips with her co-workers.

A service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services in Martinsville, Virginia with Pastor Michael Harrison officiating. There will be a Visitation on Friday evening, November 20, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks will be required.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA 24115
Nov
21
Service
1:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA 24115
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
So sorry to hear this sad news, prayers for Jay and all of the family
Clayton Kendrick
November 21, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Connie Nelson
November 21, 2020
Charlene was such a sweet woman. We worked together at Stanleytown Healthcare before she got her degree. She was a joy to work with, so hardworking and thoughtful. My deepest sympathy to her family.
Sue Gilley
November 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss sending our deepest sympathy to you Jay and family.
Darren Davidson
November 20, 2020
Charlene was one of the sweetest people I have had the pleasure to call my friend. She had a precious soul, and I will miss her so very much. She will live on in my heart. Love to Jay, Brittany, Whittney, and the rest of her family and loved ones.
Johnna Oakes
November 20, 2020
SO SORRY TO HEAR OF CHARLENE'S PASSING. OUR PRAYERS GO OUT TO THE FAMILY. DEBRA & ROSIE
Debra Meadows
November 20, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.
Sam and Stacy Stewart
November 20, 2020
Our hearts are shattered over the loss of Charlene. She will be remembered for her kindness and caring heart she had for others. She Always greeted us with a smile, asking, "How are you today Mr. Powell". She Really meant that! She always took an interest in his health and well being. It will not be the same without you Charlene! Praying for comfort and peace for your loved ones.
Joanne and Lloyd Powell
November 19, 2020