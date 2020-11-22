Nellie Crawford Westmoreland
June 2, 1931 - November 14, 2020
Nellie Crawford Westmoreland, 89, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. She was born on June 2, 1931, in Christiansburg, Virginia, to the late Willard and Nell Crawford.
She was a member of Beckham United Methodist Church for 70 years. She enjoyed her church, her family and friends. She was hard working and very talented. She was a homemaker, seamstress, caregiver, baker, restaurateur, and the best little mama in the world.
In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Westmoreland Sr. and son, Lowell Westmoreland.
Nellie is survived by three sons, Jim (Judy), Mike (Kathy), and David (Lisa); eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The graveside service will be on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park with the Rev. Warren Cash officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 22, 2020.