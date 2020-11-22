Johnny Adams Jr.
September 2, 1932 - November 16, 2020
Johnny Adams Jr., 88, of Martinsville, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Rocky Mount Health Care and Rehab.
He was born on September 2, 1932 to the late Johnny Adams Sr. and the late Virginia Adams. He was also preceded in death by a daughter on August 29, 2020, LaDonna Star Adams; his first wife, Shirley Adams and second wife, Jeanette Bouldin Adams.
He had worked at American Furniture and Taylor's Supermarket. He attended Living Waters Community Outreach in Ridgeway.
He is survived by one son, Devin Knight; two stepdaughters, Debbie Jumper and Donna Sanders; one stepson, Ronald Bouldin; four step-grandchildren; and one step-great grandchild.
There will be a graveside service for family and friends on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Bud Sedwick officiating. There will be no visitation.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Adams family.
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 22, 2020.