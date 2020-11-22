Johnny Adams was a faithful christian servant that I met in church in my childhood. He was my youth leader at one time. He often took our youth to church events in his car that he kept in pristine condition. I spent many happy hours in his and Shirley's home. I was in Sunday School with LaDonna and Donnie (Devin). I believe Johnny will hear the Lord say "welcome home, good and faithful servant." Condolences to family.

Carol Rector Witt Friend November 22, 2020