Diann Price
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Diann Donavant Price

October 19, 1946 - November 19, 2020

Diann Donavant Price, 74, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born October 19, 1946 in Martinsville, Va. to the late Myrtle Elizabeth Rigney Donavant and Calvin Parker Donavant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Garland Donavant; and brother-in-law, David Haynes.

Diann lived in Richmond for 45 years where she worked as a maintenance administrator for Verizon, and later returned home to Martinsville.

She is survived by her children, Kimberly Hefner (Jeff) of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Michael A. Griffith of Richmond, Va.; grandchildren, Jesse D. Croxton, Heather D. Croxton, Derek C. Hefner, Samantha E. Hefner, and Cassie L. Wray; great-grandchildren, Aidan P. Croxton, Noah J. Colon, Kierra J. Colon, and Levi H. Borchardt; siblings, Billy Donavant (Cecelia), Eva Weaver (Randolph), Shelby Haynes, Roy Donavant (Judy), Hazel Pickurel (Randy), Martha Reed (Roy Lee), and Barbara Worrell (Danny). Also surviving is a host of extended family; her companion, Gilberto Solorzano; and beloved dog, Gizmo.

A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with a private funeral following the visitation. In addition to the visitation, friends and family are also welcome to attend the entombment at Roselawn Sanctuary of Hope at 12 p.m. with Minister Dean Ashby officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to lymphaticnetwork.org

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Price family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA 24115
Nov
25
Entombment
12:00p.m.
Roselawn Sanctuary of Hope
So Sorry
Ernest And Peggy Marlowe.
November 22, 2020
Prayers for the family was good friend and neighbor I will miss you.
robin Gregory
November 22, 2020
I'll miss your wonderful laugh Cousin. And of course our karaoke nights at Hardee's!
Judy Donavant Knobling
November 21, 2020
Continued prayers for strength and comfort for our entire family. You will be missed but we will see you again! Love you auntie
Kelly Wade
November 21, 2020