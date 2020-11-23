Eleanor "Ellie" "Lena" Mae Harris Gauldin-McMillian
Eleanor "Ellie" "Lena" Mae Harris Gauldin-McMillian, 79, of Fisher Drive, Martinsville, Va., passed away on November 21, 2020, in Findlay, Ohio. Ellie was born on July 16, 1941, in Henry County, Virginia, to the late Betty King Harris and Jasper Amos Harris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Neal Gauldin; daughter, Carol Renee Barbour; sisters, Mary Francis Harris, Dorothy Lee Mangrum, Flora Bell Law, Rosemary June Hundley, Annie Rebecca McDaniel, and Peggy Ann Boufford; and brothers, Jasper Amos Harris Jr., John Kit Harris, and Henry Mason Harris.
Surviving are her husband of 16 years, Carl Lee McMillian of Martinsville, Va.; brother, Jasper Amos Harris III of Brossville, Va.; daughters, Flo Lynn (Jeff) Myers of Findlay Ohio, and Denise (Glen) Cashwell of Fuquary-Varina, N.C.; sons, Timothy Ray (Martha) Sherwood of Thomasville, N.C., Joe Glenn Sherwood of Salt Lake City, Utah, Ricky Neal (Carla) Gauldin of Sparta, N.C., and Donny (Lynette) McMillian of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Nicholas (Jenny) Myers, Emily (Dan) Romick, Libby (Chad) Paul, Kayla (Dustin) Phipps, Samantha (Aaron) Maxfield, Shannon Sherwood, and Zachery (Sarah) Gauldin; and great-grandchildren, Addison, Kimberly, Olivia, Isabelle, Kaylee, Caroline, Westin, Logan, Woods, Allie, Coltin, Maggie, Frannie and Clare.
Ellie joined Martinsville Church of God in 1973. She served as kindergarten Sunday school teacher in the 80s and 90s. This was one of her favorite ministries, to teach little children about Jesus. She also attended Faith Missionary Alliance Church in Winston Salem, N.C., with her husband, Carl. She volunteered and attended Community Fellowship with Pastor Michael Harrison in Collinsville, Va. She became a Hospice Volunteer for Martinsville Memorial Hospital in 1988 with her late husband, Neal. They served side by side until 1993. She was a valued Medical Transcriptionist at Martinsville Memorial Hospital for 30 years. She transcribed for Lanier Physician Professionals for 5 years and 11 years at Carillon Health, retiring in 2011.
Friends and family may pay respects in person on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home, 109 Broad Street, Martinsville, VA 24112. A private funeral service at McKee-Stone Funeral Home will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, with immediate family. The Reverend Jimmy Wood will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park, Martinsville, Virginia, at 2 p.m., open to all friends and family. Face mask and social distancing required.
Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Findlay, The Community Fellowship school book bag program, Collinsville Virginia, or organization of donors choice.
Coldren Crates of Findlay Ohio, and Mckee Funeral Services of Martinsville, Virginia are serving the Gauldin-McMillian family. Online condolences can be made to ColdrenCrates.com
or directly at Ellie McMillian's facebook page. Ellie encouraged others and was a person of prayer. She used Facebook as a vessel to spread the Love of Jesus in her later days. She loved going out to eat at the Sirloin House, and made many friends in her fellowships there.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 23, 2020.