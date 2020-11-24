Ms. Gloria Annie Belle Barksdale
September 7, 1926 - November 17, 2020
Ms. Gloria Annie Belle Barksdale, age 94, of Martinsville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation center located in Danville, Virginia. She was born on September 7, 1926 to the late Jesse Ben Hagwood and Annie Hayes Hagwood.
The service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service and Crematory's chapel with Reverend Matthew Brown residing. The visitation begins at 11:30 a.m.
In addition, friends may come by Wright Funeral home in Martinsville on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4 until 6 p.m. to pay their respects. Cards, condolences and flowers may be sent to Wright Funeral Service which is located 1425 Greensboro Road, Martinsville, Virginia 24112
Following Covid-19 guidelines, social distancing and masks will be required during all services.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 24, 2020.