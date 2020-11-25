Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Stewart S. Stout
1935 - 2020
BORN
March 5, 1935
DIED
November 22, 2020
Stewart S. Stout

March 5, 1935 - November 22, 2020

Stewart S. Stout, 85, of Bassett, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his sister's home. He was born in Abingdon, Virginia on March 5, 1935 to the late John J. Stout and the late Ida Harless Stout. He was also preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.

He was a member of the Valley Drive Baptist Church where he had been an usher, greeter, treasurer and bus driver.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Craig and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a floating visitation on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 1:30 until 3 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 3:30 p.m. in the Stout Family Cemetery with the Rev. Bobby Rakes officiating.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Stout family.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA 24055
Nov
27
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Stout Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
I am sorry for your lost of your brother. I pray that Jesus wrap his arms around all of yall. An be with yall during hard time. I will keep yall in my prayers
Tammy Belcher
Friend
November 24, 2020
You will be missed Uncle Stewart!
Robert Stout II
November 24, 2020
I will always love and cherish the memories of my sweet Uncle Stewart. Much love and prayers for all my family. Until we meet again
Sherry McCoy
Family
November 24, 2020
Love you Uncle Stewart
Melissa Sowers
Family
November 23, 2020