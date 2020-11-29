Tommy Joe Barker



Tommy Joe Barker, 92, of Axton, Va. passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital.



A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel.



Tommy was born in Henry County, Va. on April 6, 1928, a son of George Muscoe Barker and Ruby Barker, both deceased. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from the textile industry.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Barker, and his siblings, George Barker, Sam Barker, Irene Eskew and Ilene McGuire.



He is survived by his wife, Addie Dyer Barker of the home; his daughter, Sharon Barker Carrow and husband, Mike of Axton; his sister, Patsy Palmer of Axton; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Lone Oak Baptist Church, Home Creek Road, Axton, VA 24054.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 29, 2020.