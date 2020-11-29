Menu
Grace J. Fuller
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Grace J. Fuller

December 9, 1935 - November 25, 2020

Grace J. Fuller, 84, of Ridgeway, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was born on December 9, 1935, in Abington, Va., to the late Lilly and Charlie Holdaway. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer C. Fuller Sr.; six brothers and two sisters.

Mrs. Fuller was a member of Ridgeway Church of God and worked at Tultex where she later retired. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and mother-in-law. She enjoyed cooking, needlework, listening to her music, working with her flowers, and spending time with her family and reading her Bible daily.

She is survived by her sons, Homer "Bud" C. Fuller Jr. (Angel) of Martinsville, Va., and Roger Wayne Fuller of Ridgeway, Va.; daughter, Irene Bell (Lonnie) of Granite Falls, N.C.; grandchildren, Lonnie Bell Jr. (Jennifer), Jerad Bell (Alicia), Bud Fuller (Tammy), Tracey Adkins (Thomas), Erica Ashworth (James), and Stephanie Fuller; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Stella Seymore of Meadowview, Va. and Valene Boardwine of Meadowview, Va.

The visitation will be from 12 until 1 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will follow the visitation. Burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Fuller family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA 24115
Aunt Grace was so sweet, she always had a smile on her face. She will truly be missed by many. Rest In Peace . Tell mom hello for me. To the family I´m so very sorry. I will pray for y´all. Love you all
Lori Crouch
November 29, 2020