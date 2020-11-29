Nettie Mae Jones
September 28, 1939 - November 24, 2020
Nettie Mae Jones, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday evening, November 24, 2020, at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born on September 28, 1939, in Axton, Va., to the late Everett Davis and Bessie Gertrude Waldron Jones. Miss Jones was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Edna Gray Jones Corns and Sandra Jones Sexton.
Nettie Mae leaves behind to mourn her passing her beloved nieces, Mary Ann Witt, Edna Darlene Williams, Lisa Marie Gonzalez, Jennifer Lynne Ludlum, Patricia Sue Comire, and Kimberly Dawn Kidad; nephews, David Charles Corns and Jimmy Sexton; great-nieces and nephews and great-great-niece and nephews.
Nettie Mae loved her family, enjoyed conversation and fellowship, was a people watcher, had a good sense of humor, loved snacks, enjoyed outings, was a fun loving free spirited lady, loved church services, social events, bingo, her nails painted red, and her friends and staff at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab Center.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Roselawn Burial Park and will be officiated by the Reverend Dr. J.D. Harmon. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face mask and social distancing is required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 29, 2020.