Zella Roberts Stacy
July 28, 1935 - November 26, 2020
Mrs. Zella Roberts Stacy, age 85, of Patrick Springs, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home. She was born in Panther, W.Va. on July 28, 1935 to the late Oscar Roberts and Ruby Ethel Roberts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Stacy Jr., and a daughter-in-law, Joan Stacy.
Mrs. Stacy was a member of Hills Grove Baptist Church. She had worked at Bassett Walker for many years and enjoyed working at Walmart in Stuart since they opened. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister.
Surviving are two sons, Quinten Charles Stacy of Patrick Springs, Danny Stacy of Fieldale; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Danny Hodges of Bassett, Teresa and Tim Jones of Stuart; grandchildren, Quinten Charles "Bo" Stacy Jr., Stephanie Auker and husband, Jeremy, Sterlin Jones and fiancé, Cassidy Smith; great-grandchildren, Emersyn Auker, Carsyn Auker, Anson Auker, Rhyatt Jones; one brother, David Roberts of Martinsville; three sisters, Lois Barns of Axton, Louise Farrugio of Lisle, Ill., Lisa Hurley of Patrick Springs; and several nieces and nephews.
Following Covid19 regulations, a graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Patrick Memorial Gardens with Pastors David Heath and Allen Vass officiating. The family will receive friends at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart from 11 a.m. until time to leave for the cemetery. Friends may also come by Moody Funeral Home in Stuart on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 1 until 5 p.m. to pay their respects or visit the family at Mrs. Stacys' home, 64 Oak Ridge Lane, Patrick Springs, VA 24133. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 29, 2020.