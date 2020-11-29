Jesse H. "June" CarterNovember 25, 2020Jesse H. "June" Carter, 81, of Surry Court, Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at SOVAH Health Martinsville. He was the husband of Anna Martin Carter of the home.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Carter Family Cemetery, Meadow Garden Road, Martinsville, Va. A public viewing will be held on Monday, November 20, 2020, at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering, and social distancing is required. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Monday, November 30, 2020, between the hours of 1 until 5 p.m.