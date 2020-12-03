Juanita Leftwich Daniel
November 21, 2020
Juanita Leftwich Daniel, age 98, of Collinsville, Va., died on Saturday, November 21, 2020. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Bailey Daniel.
Juanita is survived by her daughter, Letitia Hatley (Steve); grandchildren, Matthew Hatley (Lindsay) and Jodi Brown (Jason); four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Emma Clark.
The family would like to give special thanks to, Teresa Setliff and TLC Adult Home for their loving care and commitment over the past year. Juanita enjoyed reading, traveling and playing bridge.
The family requests in lieu of flowers to please send donations to Smith Memorial UMC of Collinsville, where she was a member.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, friends and family are welcome to pay their respects and sign the guest registry on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Hwy., Bassett, Va., from 2 until 4 p.m. Facial coverings and social distancing are a requirement.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 3, 2020.