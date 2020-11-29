Angelina June Moreton-Cobbler
July 2, 2005 - November 24, 2020
Angelina June Moreton-Cobbler departed this walk of life to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her residence in Collinsville, Va. She was born on July 2, 2005.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Sarah Cobbler Moorefield, of the home; three sisters, Natalie Aurora Moorefield, of the home, Arianna Leanne Moorefield-Carson and Savannah Jade Moorefield-Carson, one brother, Jaxon Thomas Carson all of Danville. In addition to her mother, sisters and brother, she is survived by her grandparents, David and Ruth Cobbler of Martinsville, and great-grandparents, George and Sue Cobbler and Daphne Jarrett all of Martinsville. She is also survived by her first mother, Tiffany Carson and stepfather, Scott Carson; godmother, Wendy Lane and godsisters, Kierra Hairston and Egypt Phillips of Collinsville; uncle, Lance Cobbler of Danville, uncle and aunt, Ethan and Jessica Cobbler of Martinsville, aunt, Lisa Cobbler of Ridgeway, uncle and aunt, Chris and Sandra Shuler of Martinsville; multiple cousins, uncountable number of friends, and church family at First Baptist Church of Bassett.
Angelina was a firm believer in the Christian faith. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bassett where she was an avid member of the Youth Group. She was a member of the Bassett High School swim team. She was also a member of Education Talent Search, 4-H, and loved to play guitar. She enjoyed drawing and sewing. She loved to explore Pinterest and watched YouTube videos.
Special and prayerful thanks is given by the family to Cheryl, Gage, and Jenna Meadors; Billy, Melodie, Morgan, Chandler, and Ethan Craig; the faculty and staff at Mount Olivet Elementary School, Meadow View Elementary, Stanleytown Elementary, and Bassett High School.
The family will have a floating visitation at Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home, 109 Broad Street, Martinsville, Virginia from 10 until 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. A graveside service will follow at 12 p.m. in Roselawn Burial Park with the Rev. Dr. Lew Bennett officiating.
Wearing a mask and social distancing will be required at all times.
. Collins-McKee Stone Funeral Home at Martinsville, Virginia is respectfully serving the Cobbler Family.
