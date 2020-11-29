Susan was the one you wanted to sit next to, the one you wanted to know what dishes she prepared, the one whose laugh resonated with good cheer & the one who was always greeted you with a smile. How I will miss you, your hugs, sensibility & craziness. Godspeed Susan. Enjoy your reward. Well done good & faithful servant. I thank God for the privilege of knowing you. You made the living more tolerable. Heartfelt sympathy to all your loves.

Cathie Carter November 28, 2020