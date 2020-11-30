Peggie Stokes Brodie
April 13, 1940 - November 27, 2020
Peggie Stokes Brodie, 80, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020.
She was born on April 13, 1940 to the late Henry Stokes and Fairy Gregory Stokes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cabell Lewis "Buddy" Brodie Jr.
After a strong, silent battle with heart and kidney failure, along with multiple myeloma, Peggie has gone to be with her husband of 62 years. She will be missed by many family and friends.
Peggie retired from the Henry County Public School System after 33 years as the secretary at Figsboro Elementary School. She was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Anne Brodie; son, Steve A. Brodie (Judy); grandchildren, Johnathan Cabell Brodie (Bridget), Casey Eanes (Whitney), and Kristi Eanes Gillispie (Danny Prillaman); and great-grandchildren, Brandon, Brodie, Emerson, Kellyn, Julia, and Luke Cabell.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 1000 Snow Creek Road, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Brodie family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 30, 2020.