John Thomas Jones
December 16, 1948 - November 29, 2020
John Thomas Jones, age 71, of Moneta, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was born in Franklin County, Virginia on December 18, 1948 a son of the late Lewis Early and Lessie Underwood Jones.
John retired as a store manager for Belk/Leggett with approximately 29 years of service. He started in real estate in 2000 and was a Realtor and Associate Broker with Remax Lake Front Realty at the time of his death. John was a current member of East Lake Community Church in Moneta and was baptized in Mt. Ivy Christian Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed by everyone that ever crossed his path.
He is survived by his loving wife, Charlene Jones; children, Travis Jones and Candice Otey (Jason); grandchildren, Parker Otey, Brice Jones, Craig Jones and Austin Custer; his dear and special cousin, Carol Sue Underwood. He is also survived by other family members and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at East Lake Community Church, 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta, VA 24121 with Pastor Troy Keaton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 1 p.m. The burial will follow in the Pigg River Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made in John's name to Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake Foundation, P.O. Box 811, Hardy, Virginia 24101.
Due to the mandates by our Governor over COVID-19, we will be following the guidelines for social distancing and face masks. We appreciate your understanding.
Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount.
(540)334-5151
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 1, 2020.