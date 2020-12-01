Dallas Rudolph Hylton
November 29, 2020
SPENCER, Va.
Dallas Rudolph Hylton, age 94, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Patrick County, Va. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Sandy Ridge, N.C. During the graveside service and gathering, the use of masks and social distancing is encouraged for everyone's safety.
Dallas was born on October 27, 1926 in Stokes County, N.C. to the late V.S "Buddy" Hylton and Helen Moore Hylton. He was self employed and owned and operated mobile home parks and his laundry mat. He was a United States Army Veteran and served during the Korean War. Dallas was a hard working Christian man and was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church. He was always willing to help anyone in need.
Preceding him in death along with his parents was an infant son; brother, Staples Hylton and two sisters, Margaret Clark and Doris Fowlkes.
Dallas is survived by his wife, Brenda Hylton of the home; sons, Jerry Hylton and wife, Kathy, Ricky Hylton and wife, Darlene, stepdaughter, Lori C. Edwards; one brother, Benford Hylton; sisters, Kathleen Pigg and husband, J.E., Joye Nelson; six grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one stepgreat-grandchild as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in his name to the Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery Fund: 4128 N. Carolina Hwy 704 E., Sandy Ridge, NC 27022, as well as the Alzheimer's Association
: 4615 Dundas Dr., Greensboro, NC 27407.
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family.
Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 1, 2020.