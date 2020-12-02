Ralph Linville Edwards
Ralph Linville Edwards, 81, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2020. He was born on March 1, 1939, to Dewey Edwards and Charity King Edwards.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Robin Heidler; three grandchildren, and a niece and her husband.
A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.
A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 2, 2020.