Calvin Rucker Stegall Sr.
Calvin Rucker Stegall Sr., 82, of Penhook, Va., formerly of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1938, in Fieldale, Va., to the late Mamie Stone Martin and Joseph Adam Stegall. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children, Steven Stegall and Wendy Thomas; and siblings, Inez Adkins and Nathan Stegall.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Lynn Stegall; children, Calvin Stegall Jr., Sonya Stegall Holley, Michelle Stegall, Chris Stegall, and Alicia Thomas; and sisters, Shirley Philpott and Irene Widner. he is also surviving are eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Stegall worked as an auto body tech for Charles White Chevrolet and served in the United States Navy.
A visitation will be held from 1:30 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Due to the Covid-19 regulations, the memorial service will be private.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Stegall family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 3, 2020.