Hazel Myree Clark Harris



Mrs. Hazel Myree Clark Harris, age 89, of Patrick Springs, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham, North Carolina. Moody Funeral Services, Inc in Stuart has been entrusted with the arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 4, 2020.