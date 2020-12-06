William Dale Harrell
William Dale Harrell, 86, of Martinsville, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Salem VA Medical Center. He was born March 21, 1934, in Carroll County, to the late Dorsie Harrell and Clara Stanley Harrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeraldean Hancock Harrell; a sister, Norma Cassell; and brothers, Gorman and Mahlon Harrell.
William proudly served in the United States Army, he was of the Baptist faith, and was a retired supervisor from the DuPont Company. He was skilled in carpentry, electrical, siding and plumbing, and had built homes both locally and at Ocean Lakes in Myrtle Beach.
He is survived by a daughter, Lisa Seiy (Eric); son, Ted Harrell (Michelle); sisters, Velda Agee, Evelie Agee and Reva Sue Lucas; brother, Armand Harrell; grandchildren, Sallie Rives, Abby, and Wes Seiy; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Frank and Nancy Hylton.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.
A graveside service will follow later in the week and will be announced on the website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dyers Store Volunteer Fire Department, 3230 Chatham Road, Martinsville, VA 24112. The family requests all visitors adhere to proper social distancing and mask requirements.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.
.
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 6, 2020.