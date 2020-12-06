Menu
Funeral services for John Henry Hairston, 87, of Spencer, Va., who departed this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church. Elder Kevin Hunter will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hairston Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home at 728 Stella Loop at other times. Arrangements entrusted to the care Hines Funeral Services.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church
Dec
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church
Hines Funeral Svc Inc
We are sorry for your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to your Family. The Life Society, Hazel. w. Spencer, President.
Hazel W. Spencer
December 6, 2020
John had insurance with me for many years. We had many talks. John was a most kind man with a humble personality, He had a really good heart I know he will really be missed.
JUNIOR LAWLESS
December 6, 2020
Keeping you close in our hearts during this time of your loss. Loving you all, Betty & Charlie
Betty Ruth Price Watson & Charlie Wayne Price
December 5, 2020