John Henry Hairston



Funeral services for John Henry Hairston, 87, of Spencer, Va., who departed this life on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Red Hollow Primitive Baptist Church. Elder Kevin Hunter will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hairston Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral and will be at the home at 728 Stella Loop at other times. Arrangements entrusted to the care Hines Funeral Services.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 6, 2020.