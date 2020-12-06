Henry Reed Turner
October 19, 1937 - December 5, 2020
Henry Reed Turner, 83, went to his eternal home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
He was born in Patrick County, Va., on October 19, 1937. He was a very delightful, caring, and loyal man. He always had a smile on his face that made everyone feel loved. He was a family and hardworking, honest man. He loved the Lord and was an example to all. Proudly the owner and operator of Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va., for 31 years.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Juanita; son, Andy (Mandy); and two daughters, Linda (Bo) and Katie (Chance). He also had three grandchildren, Andy Jr. (Linze), Joseph (Emily), and Elena; three great-grandchildren, Kale, Ace, and Axl; and two sisters, Minnie Hylton and Kitty Dillon.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with Preacher Jerry Slemp and Pastor Bobby Billings officiating. Due to the Covid- 19 regulations, everyone attending the service is required to wear a mask and social distance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Gideons, P.O. Box 485, Collinsville, VA 24078.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Turner family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 6, 2020.