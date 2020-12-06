Roby Leon Spraker
Roby Leon Spraker, 88, of Martinsville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born on October 19, 1932, in Henry County, to the late Henry Marshall "H.M." Spraker and the late Vergie Stoneman Spraker. Waiting to welcome him in heaven are granddaughter, Kimberly Spraker; great-grandson, Noah; sisters, Opal Hall and Millie Spraker; brothers, Erron "Buck" Spraker, Elmo Spraker, Gray Spraker, Clayton Spraker, Jimmy Spraker and Alvin Spraker.
He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Korea, was involved with the Boy Scouts Troop #67 and a member of the Collinsville AMVETS. Leon was a member of the Collinsville Church of the Brethren where he had served as the Sunday School Superintendent, usher and church board member.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy Hollandsworth Spraker; daughter, Judy Westmoreland (Jim); son, Ronnie Spraker (Dot); grandchildren, Monica Wilkins (Jerry), Jessica Foss (Anthony), and Daniel Haskell; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Ayona, Riley, Amiya, and Jonathan; two brothers, Ralph Freddie Spraker and Donald Spraker, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service is being held. There will be a celebration of his life at the Collinsville Church of the Brethren with Pastor Roy McVey with the date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Collinsville Church of the Brethren.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Spraker family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 6, 2020.