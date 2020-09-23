John Wesley Wright Sr.
John Wesley Wright Sr., 91, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, in Danville, Virginia. He was born April 30, 1929, in Henry County to the late Jasper and Eliza Mae Whitaker Wright. His daughter, Robbin Hartness was taking care of him at her home until his death. He had worked for Bassett Furniture for 49 years. He was a member of Collinsville Pentecostal Holiness Church; where he had perfect attendance awards for years; and was the oldest member of the church. He loved fishing, flowers, gardening, wood-working and he read his bible several times each year.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Greer Wright; step-mother, Lucy K. Wright; a daughter, Jennifer Leigh Wright; a son, Robert Thomas Wright; brothers, Alfred Wright, Walter Wright, Elmer Wright, and Grover "Pete" Wright.
He is survived by a daughter, Robbin Hartness (John); sons, John Wesley Wright, Jr. (Jackie Day); and Jeffrey David Wright (Shelia); sister, Margaret Myers; grandchildren, Charles Lee Saunders, Heather Renee Howard and one great-grandchild, Isabella Saunders.
His funeral will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service with the Rev. Neil Pressley officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Burial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.