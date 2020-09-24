Martha Hall Haley June 3, 1949 - September 21, 2020 Martha Hall Haley, 71, of Martinsville, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born in Lee County Va., June 3, 1949, to the late Owen and Billie Denton Hall. She is survived by her husband, Russell "Pete" Haley; son, Jonathan Russell Hall (Mandy); grandson, Anthony "Nino" Haley; and four siblings. A memorial service will be held at Chatham Heights Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020. A private interment will take place at Roselawn Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville, VA 24112. McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville is serving the family.