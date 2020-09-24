Menu
Martha Hall Haley
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Martha Hall Haley June 3, 1949 - September 21, 2020 Martha Hall Haley, 71, of Martinsville, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was born in Lee County Va., June 3, 1949, to the late Owen and Billie Denton Hall. She is survived by her husband, Russell "Pete" Haley; son, Jonathan Russell Hall (Mandy); grandson, Anthony "Nino" Haley; and four siblings. A memorial service will be held at Chatham Heights Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020. A private interment will take place at Roselawn Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville, VA 24112. McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville is serving the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Chatham Heights Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
So very sorry for your loss. Susan, I know how close you were!
Brenda A. Smith
September 24, 2020