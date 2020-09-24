Junior "June" Edward Thomas September 20, 2020 God in His wonderful wisdom closed the book of life on our beloved Junior "June" Edward Thomas on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 5:50 p.m., at Sovah Health Martinsville Hospital in Martinsville, Va. June was born on December 17, 1926, to the late Ophus C. and "Isetta" Ann Hairston Thomas, in Henry County, Bassett, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by five brothers, Willie, Jeff, Obie, Joseph and OC Thomas and three sisters, Florence T. Ross, Wilder T. Hairston and Roxie T. Ingram. For his education he attended school during his era at the Carson Drive School in Bassett, Virginia. He also attended the Henry County Training School. June was drafted into the United States Army, where he served as an honorable World War II Veteran, where he served in ETO Germany, where he was granted in 1946 an honorable discharge from the 3rd Army Engineer. He was a member of the Homer Dillard American Legion, Post 78. He was awarded for his distinguished service rendered in the United States Armed Service, which contributed to our nation's victory in World War II. He was also presented the certificate of appreciation in honor of humble service and selfless sacrifice in the United States Army during his World War II service. After his service in the army, he returned back to his family to continue his love and caring for them by going to work for 30 plus years of service at Bassett Mirror Company. He served faithfully as a Chauffer for the Mortons for many years. He was a avid baseball player for the Bassett Tigers Team were he played as a shortstop as one of the best on his team. They traveled everywhere. June sold Motor Club insurance for over seven years, to pass the time. For years he loved going to the "Goodwill". June was a faithful Deacon and worshiped at the Greater Love Ministries until his health declined. Prior to joining Greater Love Ministries, he attended Oak Hill Church and Gethsemane Holiness Church. He was a renowned singer everywhere he went. He sang at everyones funerals far and near. He sang in the Quartet Singing Group and The Greater Love Men's Group. His favorite songs he sang with great pride, to name a few, "I'll Fly Away", "I've Been Redeemed", "Unclouded Day", "Move On Up A Little Higher" and "One Of These Days". On August 20, 1949, in Henry County, June was united in marriage to his loving and dedicated wife that preceded him in death, Mary Elizabeth Brown Thomas for over 64 years. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, their son, Kim (Yvonne) Thomas of Martinsville, Va.; one grandson, Noah Armahn Thomas of Durham, N.C.; one granddaughter, Charity Faith Thomas of Martinsville, Va.; one great-granddaughter, Havana Hope Scales of Martinsville, Va., and other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m., in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Woods Family Cemetery in Bassett. Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com . Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Thomas family.