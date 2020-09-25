Mabel Louise StoweFebruary 13, 1920 - September 22, 2020Mabel Louise Stowe, 100, of Stuart, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born in Patrick County, February 13, 1920, to James Arthur Stowe and Beulah Doss Stowe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, James Eddis Stowe, William Curtis Stowe and Marion Thomas Stowe; one sister, Eldean S. Howell.Surviving are Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Patrick County.Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville.