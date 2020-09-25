Menu
Mabel Louise Stowe
1920 - 2020
Mabel Louise Stowe

February 13, 1920 - September 22, 2020

Mabel Louise Stowe, 100, of Stuart, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was born in Patrick County, February 13, 1920, to James Arthur Stowe and Beulah Doss Stowe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, James Eddis Stowe, William Curtis Stowe and Marion Thomas Stowe; one sister, Eldean S. Howell.

Surviving are Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Patrick County.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Martinsville.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 25, 2020.
Sep
26
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Patrick County
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
