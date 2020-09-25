John Howard Hill
September 23, 2020
John Howard Hill, 60, passed away early Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va.,
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel in Eden, N.C. He will lie in repose from noon until 6 p.m., on Friday for those that wish to come by to pay their respects.
John was born January 4, 1960, in Eden, N.C.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Wray Hill, of the home; son, John Austin Hill of Ridgeway, VA; mother, Annabelle (Ann) Wooten Hill of Eden; brother, Amos J. Hill, Jr. of Eden; four sisters, Debbie Shelton of Mayodan, Jo Ann West of Orlando, Fla., Kaye Smith of Randleman, and Bobbie Sue Hill of Eden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his father, Amos Joseph Hill Sr.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
.