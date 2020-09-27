Harry Leighton Fisher II



Harry Leighton Fisher II, 88, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on February 12, 1932, the only child of the late Don and Mildred Fisher.



He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carole Frazier Fisher; sons, Timothy and Don Fisher; daughter, Jennifer Fisher Lawless and her husband, Frank Lawless; and grandchildren, Nat Lawless, Frank Lawless, Garner Fisher, Chris Fisher, Madeline Fisher and Emmeline Fisher.



Harry started the Track and Cross Country program at West Virginia Wesleyan College and starred there before graduating in 1955, He attended Seminary at American University in Washington, D.C.



Harry dedicated his life to serving others, as Pastor of several churches, as an Executive with Boy Scouts of America, and as a Probation and Intake Officer with Court Services of Virginia. Throughout these years he was an active member at First United Methodist Church in Martinsville. After retiring, he coached Cross Country at Martinsville High School for seven years and was an avid Bulldog fan.



Harry will be remembered as a man of great faith, a leader of men, amateur inventor, obsessive distance runner, music lover, motorcycle enthusiast, outdoor adventurist, faithful friend and proud husband, father and grandfather.



As were his wishes, after a private memorial service, Harry's ashes will be scattered on family property in the North Carolina Mountains.



Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel, in Winston-Salem, N.C. is serving the Fisher family.

