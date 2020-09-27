Billy Ray "Duck" Agee
Billy Ray "Duck" Agee, 80, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at his residence. He was born on May 9, 1940, in Henry County, to the late Jesse and Nina Mae Lankford Agee. He had worked as a fixer for 34 years at Bassett Walker and he was an auto mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Edna Lawrence; and brothers, Lewis Agee, Jack Agee and Paul Agee.
He is survived by his wife of the home, Kathy Hall; his son, Christopher Agee (Krystin); sister, Eva Allen (Marvin); and brothers, Jimmy Agee and Mack Agee (Mae).
His funeral service will be held Monday, September 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service. Interment will follow in the Agee Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service, and at other times at the home, 216 Irisburg Road, Axton.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.
